Governor Bhalla Reviews Manipur's Highway Progress

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviewed the progress of highway projects with NHIDCL and CRPF officials, focusing on project status and challenges. He instructed the authorities to overcome these challenges to ensure timely completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:30 IST
Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday conducted a review meeting on the status of national highway projects within the state. The meeting included officials from the Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), CRPF, and others, as per a statement from the Raj Bhavan.

NHIDCL's executive director MS Deval briefed the governor on the status of national highway projects throughout Manipur's different regions. Deval also pointed out the key challenges impeding the execution of these projects.

The governor urged the authorities to take necessary actions to address these obstacles and emphasized the importance of completing the projects on time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

