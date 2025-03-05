Building Collapse on GB Road Injures Two

In a concerning incident on Wednesday afternoon, a building on GB Road in Delhi partially collapsed, leading to injuries to two individuals, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Fire officials received the emergency call about the collapse at 2:32 PM and quickly dispatched a rescue team to the location.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg reported that both the injured—a man and a woman—were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

