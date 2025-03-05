Left Menu

Building Collapse on GB Road Injures Two

A building partially collapsed on GB Road, Delhi, injuring a man and a woman. Delhi Fire Services responded swiftly to the incident, receiving the emergency call at 2:32 PM. Both injured individuals were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Updated: 05-03-2025 16:21 IST
In a concerning incident on Wednesday afternoon, a building on GB Road in Delhi partially collapsed, leading to injuries to two individuals, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Fire officials received the emergency call about the collapse at 2:32 PM and quickly dispatched a rescue team to the location.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg reported that both the injured—a man and a woman—were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

