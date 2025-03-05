Left Menu

Ropeway Revolution: Modi's Gifts to Uttarakhand's Sacred Sites

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked PM Modi for approving two new ropeway projects to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib. These projects, part of the National Ropeway Development Program, aim to facilitate pilgrims' access to these sites, significantly reducing travel time and increasing footfall.

Dehradun | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the approval of two significant ropeway projects in the state. These projects, aimed at enhancing accessibility to the sacred sites of Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib, were sanctioned by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

PM Modi is set to visit Uttarkashi, and ahead of his arrival, these projects are seen as a major boon. The ropeways are part of the National Ropeway Development Program—Parvatmala Project, with an investment of over Rs 6,800 crore, expected to drastically reduce travel durations and ease the journey for thousands of pilgrims.

The Kedarnath ropeway will significantly cut the arduous eight-nine hour trek down to a mere 36 minutes, while the Govindghat-Hemkund Sahib ropeway will utilize advanced technologies to enhance connectivity. These developments are poised to boost tourism and bring substantial economic benefits to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

