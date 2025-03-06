Government Provides $435,000 for Emergency Waste Clean-Up in Mangawhai

The Government has confirmed a contribution of $435,000 from the Ministry for the Environment to support emergency waste clean-up efforts following the devastating tornado that struck Mangawhai, Northland, on January 26, 2025. Environment Minister Penny Simmonds and Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell announced the funding, emphasizing the Government’s commitment to aiding communities affected by severe weather events.

Supporting Community Recovery

"The Government recognises the immense challenge councils face in managing emergency waste from extreme weather events, and we are committed to providing the necessary support," said Minister Simmonds.

The funding will be allocated to the Kaipara District Council to assist with the clean-up efforts in Mangawhai, where the tornado caused significant damage to homes, infrastructure, and public spaces. Several individuals sustained serious injuries, and the storm led to power outages and blocked roads due to fallen trees and debris.

Collaboration for Effective Response

Following the tornado, officials from the Ministry for the Environment collaborated with the Kaipara District Council and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assess the damage and estimate the costs associated with clean-up and recovery. Minister Mitchell acknowledged the efforts of local authorities in responding swiftly to the disaster.

“Recovery is an ongoing process, and we appreciate the hard work of the Kaipara District Council in strengthening resilience and supporting their community,” said Minister Mitchell.

Funding Allocation and Accountability

Minister Simmonds highlighted the importance of responsible waste management following disasters and praised the Kaipara District Council for their quick action in addressing the waste challenge.

“This funding will substantially cover the council’s costs from the tornado’s immediate aftermath, as well as assist with the ongoing clean-up efforts. The council will provide a final report within three months of the project's completion to ensure transparency in how the funding was utilized.”

The Government remains committed to supporting local communities in the aftermath of natural disasters and ensuring effective recovery measures are in place.