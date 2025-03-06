Left Menu

Union minister Pradhan urges Centre to set up Debrigarh-Bhimamandali-Hirakud tourism circuit

Located around 100 km from Hirakud Dam, Bhimamandali holds immense archaeological value, he added.As one of the oldest rock art sites in the state, Bhimamandali features intricate paintings and engravings of deer, elephants, animal footprints and honeycomb patterns, offering a rare glimpse into early human settlements, he said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:50 IST
Union minister Pradhan urges Centre to set up Debrigarh-Bhimamandali-Hirakud tourism circuit
  • Country:
  • India

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has requested his colleague Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to set up a dedicated tourism circuit encompassing Debrigarh, Bhimamandali and Hirakud in Odisha.

Pradhan, the Lok Sabha MP from Sambalpur, also sought Shekhawat's help in engaging the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to protect and conserve the heritage site of Bhimamandali. He said these efforts would boost the state's tourism landscape and promote the country's standing as a hub for heritage tourism.

In a letter to the Union Culture and Tourism Minister on Wednesday, Pradhan described Bhimamandali as a site rich in prehistoric rock paintings and stone inscriptions, some of which are believed to be several thousand years old. Located around 100 km from Hirakud Dam, Bhimamandali holds immense archaeological value, he added.

''As one of the oldest rock art sites in the state, Bhimamandali features intricate paintings and engravings of deer, elephants, animal footprints and honeycomb patterns, offering a rare glimpse into early human settlements,'' he said. He said the site is believed to be linked to the Pandavas from the Mahabharata and is named after Bhima, making it a must-go destination for tourists.

Pradhan added that Bhimamandali attracts a diverse range of visitors, including history enthusiasts, nature lovers, pilgrims and adventure seekers.

However, he expressed concern over the site's deteriorating condition. ''Due to a lack of maintenance, much of the rock art has become indecipherable. Historians, heritage conservationists and local communities have been demanding that Bhimamandali be declared a protected monument by the ASI to ensure its preservation and conservation,'' he added.

Pradhan also wrote about the importance of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary located between Hirakud Dam and its adjoining reservoir. He said the sanctuary is home to a wide variety of wildlife and contains artifacts and tools dating back to the Middle and Upper Paleolithic Ages.

Given its immense tourism potential, Pradhan urged that Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary be included in the Swadesh Darshan scheme of the Union Ministry of Tourism.

''The proper preservation and protection of Bhimamandali's heritage site require professional expertise and resources of ASI,'' Pradhan wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025