Jharkhand's Legal Standstill: Saranda Sanctuary Stalled

The Jharkhand government has filed a review petition with the Supreme Court, questioning certain aspects of a previous order to declare the Saranda Forest Division as a wildlife sanctuary. Despite an imposed deadline of February 2026, the directive remains unimplemented, raising concerns over ecological preservation.

Ranchi | Updated: 26-02-2026 12:20 IST
The Jharkhand government has approached the Supreme Court with a review petition concerning its earlier mandate to declare the Saranda Forest Division a wildlife sanctuary, Jamshedpur MLA Saryu Roy reported on Thursday.

Roy referenced a written response from the state forest department to his assembly question, indicating the government's intent to seek clarification before actioning the court's directive. On November 13, 2025, the Supreme Court had instructed the Jharkhand government to designate the ecologically significant Saranda forest as a wildlife sanctuary within three months, emphasizing its status as one of the world's most pristine Sal forests.

However, with the February 12 deadline now passed, the state government has yet to act, opting instead for legal recourse without disclosing the review petition's filing details or acceptance status by the Supreme Court, according to Roy.

