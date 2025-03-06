Left Menu

Brigade Enterprises targets Rs 1,700-cr revenue from upcoming housing project in Chennai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:12 IST
Brigade Enterprises targets Rs 1,700-cr revenue from upcoming housing project in Chennai
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate company Brigade Enterprises expects Rs 1,700 crore revenue from its upcoming housing project in Chennai.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company informed about the launch of 'Brigade Altius', a premium residential project with a revenue potential of Rs 1,700 crore.

The project is located in Sholinganallur, in the heart of Chennai's dynamic IT corridor, and is spread over 6.5 acres with a total development area of 14 lakh square feet.

''Our focus is on the three big South Indian markets of Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Chennai is set to become our second largest market after Bengaluru, and we aim to double our growth in the city across residential, commercial, retail and hospitality,'' Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd. said.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers with close to four decades of experience.

It has developed many projects across South India in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum and Gift City, Gujarat with developments across housing, offices, retail and hotels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025