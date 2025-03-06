Brigade Enterprises targets Rs 1,700-cr revenue from upcoming housing project in Chennai

Real estate company Brigade Enterprises expects Rs 1,700 crore revenue from its upcoming housing project in Chennai.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company informed about the launch of 'Brigade Altius', a premium residential project with a revenue potential of Rs 1,700 crore.

The project is located in Sholinganallur, in the heart of Chennai's dynamic IT corridor, and is spread over 6.5 acres with a total development area of 14 lakh square feet.

''Our focus is on the three big South Indian markets of Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Chennai is set to become our second largest market after Bengaluru, and we aim to double our growth in the city across residential, commercial, retail and hospitality,'' Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd. said.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers with close to four decades of experience.

It has developed many projects across South India in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum and Gift City, Gujarat with developments across housing, offices, retail and hotels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)