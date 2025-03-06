India’s Bioeconomy Soars: Agri-Biotech in J&K Holds Untapped Potential, Says Dr. Jitendra Singh

India’s bioeconomy has witnessed a phenomenal growth, expanding more than tenfold in the last decade, but the biotech potential of Himalayan territories, particularly Jammu & Kashmir, remains largely unexplored, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh stated today.

Speaking at PBBCON-2025, the International and National Conference on “Emerging Innovations in Biochemistry and Biotechnology for Holistic Development of Agriculture,” held in Jammu, Dr. Singh highlighted India's journey from a $10 billion biotech economy in 2014 to an impressive $130 billion valuation in 2024, with projections to reach $300 billion by 2030.

Dr. Singh compared India’s bio-revolution to the IT revolution in the West, emphasizing the nation's vast biodiversity and natural resources as key drivers of this transformation. He also noted that the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) budget has surged from ₹1,485 crores in 2013-14 to ₹3,447 crores in 2025-26, marking a 130% increase, enabling significant advancements in biotech research and innovation.

Agri-Biotech Transformation in J&K

The Minister underscored the vast potential of agricultural biotechnology in Jammu & Kashmir, pointing to successful initiatives such as the Aroma Mission and the floriculture revolution. These programs have enabled local farmers to cultivate aromatic plants and flowers, leading to the production of essential oils and high-value floriculture products, significantly boosting the region's agricultural economy.

Dr. Singh lauded the region's favorable climate and its suitability for biotechnology-driven agricultural innovation, highlighting how modern biotechnological practices can turn traditional farming into a thriving startup-driven sector. He encouraged students and researchers at institutions like SKUAST University to lead this transformation.

India’s Rising Global Biotech Presence

India has cemented its place among the global biotech leaders, ranking third in the Asia-Pacific region and 12th globally in terms of biomanufacturing. Dr. Singh highlighted several landmark achievements in India's biotech sector in 2024, including:

The development of the world’s first HPV vaccine

The creation of a breakthrough indigenous antibiotic, Nafithromycin

India’s first gene therapy experiment for Hemophilia

These breakthroughs were enabled by the Mission Suraksha initiative, which played a crucial role in the development of indigenous DNA-based vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Singh described India's vaccine program as one of the proudest moments in the country's scientific history.

New BioE3 Policy and Deep-Tech Innovation

The Minister also introduced the New BioE3 Policy, which focuses on enhancing biomanufacturing and bio-foundries, marking a new era for India’s biotech sector. This policy is expected to drive the growth of India’s startup ecosystem, which has expanded from just 50 biotech startups in 2014 to nearly 9,000 in 2024.

Dr. Singh highlighted the role of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (NRF), which has been allocated ₹50,000 crores in the 2024 budget, with 60% of the funding coming from private sector contributions. This initiative will be instrumental in fostering deep-tech and biotech innovations, further propelling India’s leadership in the sector.

India’s Scientific Growth and Global Recognition

Reflecting on India’s scientific journey over the past decade, Dr. Singh noted several key milestones:

India has become the third-largest startup ecosystem globally

5,352 Indian scientists are now among the Top 2% globally

India has climbed from 80th in the Global Innovation Index in 2014 to 39th in 2024

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Start Up India, Stand Up India” movement for empowering young entrepreneurs and transforming the nation into an innovation hub.

India's Expanding Nuclear Energy Program

Dr. Singh also addressed India’s growing leadership in nuclear energy, an area once met with skepticism but now recognized globally for its peaceful and sustainable ambitions. India has set an ambitious target of 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047, positioning itself as a key player in global climate strategies. He credited Dr. Homi Bhabha’s visionary approach as the foundation of India’s responsible nuclear policy.

Call to Action for Youth in J&K

Concluding his address, Dr. Singh urged the youth of Jammu & Kashmir to seize the opportunities arising from India’s expanding biotech sector. He emphasized that J&K can emerge as a leading hub for Agri-Biotech innovations, supported by institutions like SKUAST University. By leveraging government policies and startup incentives, young innovators can play a pivotal role in shaping India’s bioeconomy and global scientific leadership.

Earlier in the event, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Prof. B.N. Tripathi and President of the National Society of Biochemistry & Biotechnology in Agriculture, Dr. Sharma, also addressed the audience, reinforcing the importance of biotechnological advancements in agriculture and holistic development.