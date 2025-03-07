Scientists discover roundworm species in Odisha, name it after ZSI head

The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) said that a group of scientists associated with it discovered a species of soil-dwelling roundworm in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

The species, Crassolabium dhritiae, is named after ZSI Director Dr Dhriti Banerjee in recognition to her outstanding contributions to zoology and taxonomic research.

The ZSI said in a statement that the discovery was made in the 'deccan peninsula biogeographic zone' in Keonjhar by a research team led by Dr Debabrata Sen, while Dr G P Mandal and Samprit Deb Roy were its other members.

''These microscopic organisms, though often overlooked, are vital to soil health and play a crucial role in nutrient cycling and organic matter decomposition. Their diverse feeding habits contribute significantly to maintaining a balanced and healthy soil ecosystem,'' the ZSI director said.

Crassolabium dhritiae is characterised by its medium-sized, slender body, rounded lip region, long pharynx and certain specific features in its female reproductive system and a distinct tail shape.

''This discovery is a significant addition to our understanding of nematode biodiversity. Crassolabium Dhritiae brings the total number of known Crassolabium species worldwide to 39, with nine now recorded in India. This highlights the importance of continued research in these understudied ecosystems,'' Sen said.

Banerjee congratulated the researchers for the discovery and emphasized the importance of soil nematodes.

The news of the finding was published in the online journal Acta Zoologica Bulgarica.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)