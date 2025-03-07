Cyclone Priority: Australia's Election Delay

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has dismissed the possibility of an April election, emphasizing the need to focus on the imminent threat posed by Tropical Cyclone Alfred in Queensland. The decision highlights the government's prioritization of disaster response over political timing.

A mandatory election is set for mid-May, with the government seeking to avoid revealing a budget deficit. Albanese assured that preparations for the national budget on March 25 are complete, indicating a commitment to serve the government's full term despite political maneuvering.

Cyclone Alfred's landfall looms, triggering evacuations and power disruptions across eastern Australia. The severe weather conditions have prompted closed airports and shuttered beaches, drawing the nation's full attention towards community safety and emergency response efforts.

