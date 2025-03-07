Left Menu

U.S. Stock Futures Rise Amid Job Market Analysis

U.S. stock index futures gained momentum on Friday as the latest labor report provided insight into the economy's health. The nonfarm payrolls for February reported a job increase of 151,000, below economists' expectations, while the unemployment rate stood at 4.1%. Stock indices responded positively to the data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:06 IST
U.S. Stock Futures Rise Amid Job Market Analysis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures showed an upward trend on Friday as investors scrutinized the February nonfarm payrolls report for clues about the economic climate. The Labor Department's report indicated that 151,000 jobs were added, missing the forecasted 160,000, and the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.1%.

Despite falling short of estimates, average monthly earnings saw a 0.3% increase, consistent with expectations. In light of this data, Dow E-minis rose by 109 points, reflecting a 0.26% increase. Similarly, S&P 500 E-minis increased by 23.5 points, or 0.36%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis climbed 112.25 points, marking a 0.56% rise.

This positive movement in stock futures suggests investor confidence, driven by a labor market perceived to be healthy, despite the slight shortfall in job growth expectations. Market trends continue to be closely watched, as they reflect broader economic signals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025