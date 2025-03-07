U.S. Stock Futures Rise Amid Job Market Analysis
U.S. stock index futures gained momentum on Friday as the latest labor report provided insight into the economy's health. The nonfarm payrolls for February reported a job increase of 151,000, below economists' expectations, while the unemployment rate stood at 4.1%. Stock indices responded positively to the data.
Despite falling short of estimates, average monthly earnings saw a 0.3% increase, consistent with expectations. In light of this data, Dow E-minis rose by 109 points, reflecting a 0.26% increase. Similarly, S&P 500 E-minis increased by 23.5 points, or 0.36%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis climbed 112.25 points, marking a 0.56% rise.
This positive movement in stock futures suggests investor confidence, driven by a labor market perceived to be healthy, despite the slight shortfall in job growth expectations. Market trends continue to be closely watched, as they reflect broader economic signals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
