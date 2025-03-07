Left Menu

ISRO's POEM-4: A Milestone in Space Innovation

ISRO's POEM-4 completed 1,000 orbits, marking its success in hosting 24 payloads including those from non-governmental entities. Conducting diverse experiments, POEM-4 utilized various advanced technologies and extended its orbital life, showcasing itself as a versatile and cost-effective platform in space missions.

Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:46 IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced a significant milestone on Friday as the fourth edition of the PSLV Orbital Platform Experiment Module (POEM-4) successfully completed 1,000 orbits as of March 4.

Launched on December 30, 2024, with the PSLV-C60 Mission, POEM-4 began operations after the successful deployment of the SPADEX spacecraft. Configured as a three-axis stabilized platform, POEM-4 carried 24 payloads, including 10 from Non-Governmental Entities and 14 from ISRO.

ISRO highlighted POEM-4's involvement in various groundbreaking experiments such as space robotics, seed germination in microgravity, and validating a Mission Management Computer with a 'Made-in-India' processor. The mission underscored POEM-4's capability as a cost-effective experimental platform for varied payloads.

