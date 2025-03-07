Green Revival: Delhi's Amrut Biodiversity Park Transforms Urban Landscape

The Amrut Biodiversity Park was inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, marking a significant step towards a greener urban environment. The park, previously a neglected space, has been revitalized to offer a clean and refreshing landscape to Delhi's residents.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a cleaner city, the park includes rain and floodwater management strategies and diverse plant life to enhance the city's green spaces. Plans for a cafe are also in consideration to provide a resting spot for joggers and visitors.

Developed under the Yamuna floodplain restoration scheme, the park on the Yamuna's eastern bank addresses flood risks and stormwater management. Public interfaces along NH-24 engage citizens with nature, even during floods, emphasizing the park's role in urban ecological conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)