Green Revival: Delhi's Amrut Biodiversity Park Transforms Urban Landscape

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inaugurated the Amrut Biodiversity Park, transforming a neglected area into a green space. This initiative, aligned with PM Modi's vision, focuses on environmental conservation, including rainwater management and enhanced greenery. The park fosters public interaction with nature along the Yamuna floodplain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:16 IST
  • India

The Amrut Biodiversity Park was inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, marking a significant step towards a greener urban environment. The park, previously a neglected space, has been revitalized to offer a clean and refreshing landscape to Delhi's residents.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a cleaner city, the park includes rain and floodwater management strategies and diverse plant life to enhance the city's green spaces. Plans for a cafe are also in consideration to provide a resting spot for joggers and visitors.

Developed under the Yamuna floodplain restoration scheme, the park on the Yamuna's eastern bank addresses flood risks and stormwater management. Public interfaces along NH-24 engage citizens with nature, even during floods, emphasizing the park's role in urban ecological conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

