Brisbane Braces as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred Threatens
Ex-tropical cyclone Alfred, now a 'tropical low', threatens southeast Australia, particularly Brisbane, with strong winds and heavy rain. Thousands have been evacuated; power outages and transportation disruptions are widespread. Authorities caution there are more intense weather conditions to come despite no reported fatalities.
Ex-tropical cyclone Alfred remained off Australia's southeastern coast on Saturday, with experts forecasting that Brisbane might escape the storm's worst effects. This comes as a relief to millions of locals who have taken shelter indoors.
Initially deemed a cyclone, Alfred has weakened to a 'tropical low' as it moved past Queensland's islands overnight, drawing nearer to the mainland, the Bureau of Meteorology reported. State authorities have started evacuations, and media sources estimate around 250,000 people are experiencing power outages due to extreme winds. No fatalities are reported, but officials caution residents to remain inside with worse conditions anticipated.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted the situation from Canberra's National Situation Room, stressing the serious impacts expected, including strong winds, heavy rains, and potential flooding across Southeast Queensland and Northern New South Wales. Communities brace for ongoing harsh weather, with Brisbane and the Gold Coast experiencing heavy rainfall on Saturday. Northern New South Wales' Lismore is enduring yet another wave of flooding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
