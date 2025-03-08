WMO Launches iClimateAction to Strengthen Global Climate Data and Resilience

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), in collaboration with the Global Climate Observing System (GCOS), the Group on Earth Observations (GEO), and the European Commission, has officially launched the iClimateAction project. This milestone initiative, backed by the Horizon Europe Work Programme 2023-2025, was unveiled at WMO headquarters and online, marking a major step forward in climate data standardization and accessibility.

As climate challenges intensify globally, iClimateAction seeks to bridge gaps in Earth observation by enhancing the collection, interoperability, and application of critical climate data. A key focus is the refinement of Essential Climate Variables (ECVs), ensuring that climate intelligence is more accessible and actionable for scientists, policymakers, and local communities worldwide.

Key Figures at the Launch Event: Standing in front of two flags in a formal setting, dressed in business attire, the following leaders were present to inaugurate the project:

Johan Stander (WMO, Principal Director, Services Department)

Nir Stav (WMO, Principal Director, Infrastructure Department)

Steven Parkinson (GEO, Chief of Staff)

Ko Barrett (WMO, Deputy Secretary-General)

Franz Immler (EU Head of Environmental Observations Sector, DG RTD)

Global Impact and Integration with Existing Climate Initiatives The launch of iClimateAction aligns with flagship climate resilience initiatives, including:

Early Warnings for All – Improving extreme weather forecasting and early-warning capabilities.

Global Greenhouse Gas Watch – Enhancing tracking and mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions.

GEO's Global Heat Resilience Service – Addressing the growing impact of extreme heat events.

Global Ecosystems Atlas – Strengthening ecosystem monitoring to support biodiversity conservation.

A Future-Driven Approach to Climate Action Coinciding with WMO’s 75th anniversary in 2025, iClimateAction underscores the organization’s ongoing commitment to science-driven innovation and international cooperation for climate resilience. With 193 member states and territories set to benefit, the project represents a crucial step in transforming data into impactful climate strategies, ultimately fostering a more sustainable and disaster-resilient world.