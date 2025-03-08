Left Menu

Tremors Shake Nepal: Earthquake Strikes Challenge Stability

Nepal experienced three earthquakes on a single day: a strong quake in eastern Nepal and two milder tremors in western regions. The epicenter of the eastern quake was in Tibet's Dinggey County. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Nepal frequently faces such seismic activities due to its tectonic setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:31 IST
Nepal endured a series of earthquakes on Saturday, with the most significant strike felt in its eastern region. This strong 5.9 magnitude quake had its epicenter in Dinggey County, Tibet, and was noticed in eastern districts and Kathmandu, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

Western Nepal was not spared, as the Baglung and Myagdi districts reported earthquakes in the early hours. A 4.1 magnitude shock in Baglung occurred at 6.20 am, followed by a 4.0 magnitude tremor in Myagdi at 3.14 am, NEMRC confirmed. Despite the multiple tremors, no immediate damages or casualties have been reported so far.

Nepal's vulnerability to seismic activities is underscored by its location in highly active tectonic zones. Historical data from NEMRC registers numerous quakes annually. The nation has notably suffered major losses, such as the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 that resulted in over 9,000 deaths and widespread structural damage.

