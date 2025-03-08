Robotic Intervention in SLBC Tunnel Rescue: A Race Against Time

In a decisive move to ensure the safety of rescue teams and trapped individuals, Telangana's Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has called for the deployment of robots within the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel. The aim is to utilize cutting-edge technology to navigate the hazardous conditions posed by the damaged Tunnel Boring Machine fragments.

Efforts to rescue eight individuals, trapped since February 22, continue under the vigilant supervision of various government bodies, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who recommended the use of robotic assistance. The government has allocated Rs four crores for this critical mission, reinforcing its commitment to prioritizing human safety above all else.

With support from state officials and robotics experts, the ongoing operation has encountered hurdles such as water seepage and low oxygen levels. However, the use of cadaver dogs, from Kerala police, and advanced equipment reflects the immense dedication to bringing the trapped workers to safety as swiftly as possible.

