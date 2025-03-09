Gas Leak Triggers Fire in Mumbai's Andheri, Injures Three

A leaking gas pipeline resulted in a fire in Mumbai's Andheri area, injuring three people in the early hours of Sunday, according to officials.

The fire damaged two vehicles and erupted along a heavily leaking supply pipeline of Mahanagar Gas Limited on a road at Sher-E-Punjab society.

Rescue operations quickly controlled the 'level-one' blaze, while the injured were taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre for medical treatment. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)