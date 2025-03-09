Left Menu

Gas Leak Triggers Fire in Mumbai's Andheri, Injures Three

A leaking gas pipeline in Mumbai's Andheri area caught fire early Sunday, causing burn injuries to three individuals and damaging two vehicles. The fire, rated as 'level-one', was swiftly extinguished by local authorities. The injured were hospitalized, and the cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 08:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leaking gas pipeline resulted in a fire in Mumbai's Andheri area, injuring three people in the early hours of Sunday, according to officials.

The fire damaged two vehicles and erupted along a heavily leaking supply pipeline of Mahanagar Gas Limited on a road at Sher-E-Punjab society.

Rescue operations quickly controlled the 'level-one' blaze, while the injured were taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre for medical treatment. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

