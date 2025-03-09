Gas Leak Triggers Fire in Mumbai's Andheri, Injures Three
A leaking gas pipeline in Mumbai's Andheri area caught fire early Sunday, causing burn injuries to three individuals and damaging two vehicles. The fire, rated as 'level-one', was swiftly extinguished by local authorities. The injured were hospitalized, and the cause remains under investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 08:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A leaking gas pipeline resulted in a fire in Mumbai's Andheri area, injuring three people in the early hours of Sunday, according to officials.
The fire damaged two vehicles and erupted along a heavily leaking supply pipeline of Mahanagar Gas Limited on a road at Sher-E-Punjab society.
Rescue operations quickly controlled the 'level-one' blaze, while the injured were taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre for medical treatment. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hospital official says gunman killed after shots were fired at a Pennsylvania hospital; extent of injuries unclear, reports AP.
Red Cards and Injuries Plague Arsenal's Title Hopes
Blaze Erupts at Lajpat Nagar Restaurant, Prompt Response Prevents Injuries
Tragic Accidents on Delhi-Meerut Expressway: Lives Lost and Injuries Sustained
Student Clash at Tuition Centre Leads to Severe Injuries