Climate Shifts: The Growing Infrequency of La Nina's Cooling Effect

The unpredictable nature of climate change suggests the diminishing influence of La Nina's cooling effects. Experts warn that rising global temperatures and significant weather anomalies could lead to more frequent and severe El Nino events, emphasizing the inescapable impact of climate change on future weather patterns.

Climate scientists caution that the cooling effects of La Nina may not suffice to counteract warming trends driven by climate change. They note that global temperature rises and significant weather anomalies are altering expected patterns across large parts of the world.

India experienced its hottest February since 1901 and is bracing for an early summer with above-normal temperatures. Experts attribute these anomalies to the impact of climate change and the unprecedented warming trends, which are becoming the 'new normal.'

Under current climate conditions, even typical ENSO patterns might not prevent harsh heatwaves. The WMO predicts a likely continuation of ENSO-neutral conditions, but recent insights suggest a possibly transformative future of heightened El Nino events, which could exacerbate extreme weather globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

