Brazilian Hospital Doubles Heart Scan Capacity with IAEA-Donated SPECT Camera, Improving Access to Life-Saving Care

In a significant advancement for public healthcare, the Hospital Universitário Antônio Pedro (HUAP) in Niteroi, Brazil, has dramatically improved its capacity for cardiac imaging following the donation of a state-of-the-art SPECT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography) camera by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This cutting-edge equipment has doubled the hospital's ability to conduct heart scans, benefiting over two million underserved residents in the municipality and surrounding areas.

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death worldwide, and in Brazil, conditions such as heart attacks contribute significantly to mortality rates. While preventive measures like lifestyle modifications play a critical role, nuclear medicine procedures such as SPECT imaging are crucial in early detection, reducing fatalities related to heart disease.

SPECT technology employs gamma rays to generate three-dimensional images of internal organs, enabling precise diagnosis and evaluation of heart function. "In cardiology, SPECT tomography is a standard tool for diagnosing coronary artery disease and detecting wall abnormalities," explained Enrique Estrada Lobato, a nuclear medicine specialist in the IAEA's Division of Human Health. One of the key applications is myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI), a specialized stress test that assesses blood flow within the heart muscle.

Transforming Nuclear Medicine Services at HUAP

HUAP is the sole public hospital in Niteroi equipped with a nuclear medicine department. Prior to receiving the IAEA's support, the facility relied on a 12-year-old single-headed gamma camera, which resulted in slow image processing, long patient wait times, and an overwhelming backlog of pending exams. At one point, more than 600 patients were on a waiting list, with an average wait time exceeding eight months.

IAEA QUANUM audits conducted in 2013 and 2017 identified the need for modernization. Subsequent expert missions reinforced the recommendation for an upgrade, leading the Brazilian National Nuclear Energy Commission to formally request assistance from the IAEA. In response, a state-of-the-art dual-head gamma camera equipped with IQ-SPECT technology was installed at HUAP in August 2023.

Immediate and Lasting Impact

The results have been transformative. "This donation changed everything," said Claudio Tinoco Mesquita, Associate Professor of Radiology at Universidade Federal Fluminense and head of HUAP’s nuclear medicine department. "MPI scans that previously took over 20 minutes are now completed in just 6 to 7 minutes. Our waiting list has significantly decreased, and in the first 10 months alone, our capacity has doubled, granting access to over 1,000 additional patients."

Beyond patient care, the advanced SPECT system has also enhanced professional training. HUAP has now established a new residency program for medical physicists, ensuring continued expertise in nuclear medicine technology and further strengthening Brazil’s healthcare system.

A Global Success Story in Healthcare Access

Mesquita hailed the partnership with the IAEA as a game-changer. "This is a success story that combines the pursuit of medical excellence with the urgent need to improve healthcare access for low-income populations in Brazil," he said. "The IAEA’s support has played a crucial role in transforming our department and positively impacting many lives."

The IAEA continues to support member states in harnessing nuclear medicine for the diagnosis and treatment of noncommunicable diseases, including cardiovascular disorders. By promoting the implementation of quality management systems, the IAEA helps ensure safer, more effective nuclear medicine services worldwide.