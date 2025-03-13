Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Green Revolution: 210 Crore Trees Planted in Eight Years

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed that 210 crore trees were planted in the state over the last eight years, leading to increased forest cover despite rapid urbanization. Emphasizing sustainability, he highlighted initiatives like third-party monitoring and eco-friendly practices to tackle pollution and improve air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a remarkable achievement in environmental conservation, disclosing that 210 crore trees were planted statewide in the past eight years. This substantial increase in forest cover occurred despite ongoing urbanization and industrial expansion.

Speaking at the National Conference on the National Clean Air Programme, Adityanath underlined the significance of ensuring these trees' survival. He stated that the state government collaborates with the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun and a university in Chhattisgarh to monitor the plantations' survival rates. Approximately 70-75% of the trees planted by the state government have survived, alongside a 65-70% survival rate for those planted by private and voluntary organizations.

Adityanath also addressed air quality concerns in the Delhi-NCR region, linking improvements to measures like the Ujjwala Yojana, which provides free LPG cylinders to families. He urged a shift to cleaner fuels and highlighted eco-friendly practices, including rainwater harvesting and compressed biogas usage, as vital steps towards combating air pollution effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

