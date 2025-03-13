Tragic Collision: Jeep Overturns into Ditch in Uttar Pradesh
A fatal accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh when a jeep collided with a dumper truck and overturned into a ditch, leading to one death and five injuries. The incident took place on the Ballia-Bairia highway. Local residents responded quickly, while police are investigating the tragic event.
A tragic accident unfolded on the Ballia-Bairia highway in Uttar Pradesh, leaving one dead and five injured. A jeep, traveling towards Bairia, collided head-on with a dumper truck and overturned into a ditch.
The incident occurred near Sitakund Parsia village around 9 PM on Wednesday. Locals rushed to the scene upon hearing cries for help, with police arriving shortly thereafter to assist.
The injured, including a family and two other passengers, were transported to the district hospital. Jitendra Patel, a 32-year-old victim, was declared dead. Police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.
