Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Jeep Overturns into Ditch in Uttar Pradesh

A fatal accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh when a jeep collided with a dumper truck and overturned into a ditch, leading to one death and five injuries. The incident took place on the Ballia-Bairia highway. Local residents responded quickly, while police are investigating the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:52 IST
Tragic Collision: Jeep Overturns into Ditch in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded on the Ballia-Bairia highway in Uttar Pradesh, leaving one dead and five injured. A jeep, traveling towards Bairia, collided head-on with a dumper truck and overturned into a ditch.

The incident occurred near Sitakund Parsia village around 9 PM on Wednesday. Locals rushed to the scene upon hearing cries for help, with police arriving shortly thereafter to assist.

The injured, including a family and two other passengers, were transported to the district hospital. Jitendra Patel, a 32-year-old victim, was declared dead. Police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025