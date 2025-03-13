Left Menu

Inferno at Bikkgane Biryani: A Costly Blaze in Connaught Place

A fire broke out at Bikkgane Biryani in Connaught Place, caused by an LPG cylinder leak, injuring six. Severe burns were reported among the injured. The Delhi Fire Services dispatched six tenders to the scene. Authorities are investigating possible safety protocol violations and negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Thursday morning, a fire erupted at the Bikkgane Biryani restaurant located in Connaught Place, leaving six individuals seriously injured with burn injuries, as confirmed by a Delhi Fire Services official.

The department promptly responded by dispatching six fire tenders after receiving an alert just before noon. Despite their efforts, the blaze remains uncontested, the official reported.

The incident was triggered by an LPG cylinder leak in the restaurant's kitchen, prompting a fast-spreading inferno. Police and authorities are investigating potential safety lapses and negligence as possible causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

