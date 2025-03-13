Inferno at Bikkgane Biryani: A Costly Blaze in Connaught Place

On Thursday morning, a fire erupted at the Bikkgane Biryani restaurant located in Connaught Place, leaving six individuals seriously injured with burn injuries, as confirmed by a Delhi Fire Services official.

The department promptly responded by dispatching six fire tenders after receiving an alert just before noon. Despite their efforts, the blaze remains uncontested, the official reported.

The incident was triggered by an LPG cylinder leak in the restaurant's kitchen, prompting a fast-spreading inferno. Police and authorities are investigating potential safety lapses and negligence as possible causes.

