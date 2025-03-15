Left Menu

Real Estate Expansion Surge: Developers Acquire 5,885 Acres Amidst Housing Demand Boom

Real estate developers acquired 5,885 acres of land during 2022-24 for Rs 90,000 crore. The 2024 acquisitions alone accounted for 2,335 acres valued at Rs 39,742 crore, primarily for residential projects in Tier I cities, with emerging Tier II and III cities showing potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:47 IST
Real Estate Expansion Surge: Developers Acquire 5,885 Acres Amidst Housing Demand Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate developers have made significant strides in land acquisition, securing 5,885 acres across India from 2022 to 2024 for a staggering Rs 90,000 crore, according to JLL India. This reflects a robust demand for housing and commercial properties.

The data shows an impressive capital outlay: 1,603 acres acquired for Rs 18,112 crore in 2022, 1,947 acres for Rs 32,203 crore in 2023, and an ambitious 2,335 acres costing Rs 39,742 crore in 2024. These figures exclude joint development agreements and focus solely on outright purchases.

2024 marked a pivotal year with developers targeting Tier I cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, accounting for 72% of this acquisition. Still, the untapped potential in Tier II and III cities is evident, as they garnered 28% of the acquired land, equating to 662 acres. Cities such as Nagpur and Varanasi emerged as new hotspots, signaling broader opportunities in the real estate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025