Scorching Heat Spurs Fire Ban as NSW Faces Bushfire Threat

In New South Wales, Australia, residents contend with a fierce heat wave, prompting authorities to enforce a fire ban across Sydney. The state approaches the conclusion of a perilous bushfire season which previously resulted in devastating fires during the 2019-2020 'Black Summer.'

Forecasts indicated that temperatures in some areas could rise to 12 degrees Celsius above the norm, with Sydney anticipated to reach a high of 37C. By mid-morning, the temperature at Sydney Airport had already surpassed typical March levels.

Alerted by gusty winds and low humidity, the Rural Fire Service issued a total fire ban. Meanwhile, in Victoria, firefighters battled blazes claiming homes, illustrating the growing frequency of such events due to climate change.

