Scorching Heat Spurs Fire Ban as NSW Faces Bushfire Threat
New South Wales experienced a severe heat wave, prompting a fire ban for Sydney as the region faces the end of a high-risk bushfire season. With temperatures soaring well above average, authorities warned of extreme fire danger. Nearby Victoria also faced bushfire challenges exacerbated by climate change.
- Country:
- Australia
In New South Wales, Australia, residents contend with a fierce heat wave, prompting authorities to enforce a fire ban across Sydney. The state approaches the conclusion of a perilous bushfire season which previously resulted in devastating fires during the 2019-2020 'Black Summer.'
Forecasts indicated that temperatures in some areas could rise to 12 degrees Celsius above the norm, with Sydney anticipated to reach a high of 37C. By mid-morning, the temperature at Sydney Airport had already surpassed typical March levels.
Alerted by gusty winds and low humidity, the Rural Fire Service issued a total fire ban. Meanwhile, in Victoria, firefighters battled blazes claiming homes, illustrating the growing frequency of such events due to climate change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
