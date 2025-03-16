Left Menu

SpaceX Crew Replacement Mission: International Collaboration at the Cosmos

A SpaceX crew capsule has successfully delivered replacements for two NASA astronauts at the International Space Station. This mission marks a collaboration between the US, Japan, and Russia. The returning astronauts will depart the space station later this week. Delays arose due to issues with Boeing's capsule and repair needs for another module.

In a significant move marking international collaboration, a SpaceX crew capsule reached the International Space Station, delivering replacements for two NASA astronauts. The arrival on Sunday heralded a new phase for the US, Japan, and Russian representatives aboard.

The newcomers are set to familiarize themselves with the station alongside Wilmore and Williams, before the seasoned astronauts return to Earth later this week. The departure concludes an extended mission initially planned for just one week, now stretching over nine months due to the Boeing Starliner's issues.

This week's return marks a logistical challenge solved. Delays in replacement capsule capabilities required the use of an older model, slightly postponing the departure. All eyes are now on weather conditions for a safe passage back to Florida's coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

