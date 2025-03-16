Left Menu

Delhi Breathes Easier: Satisfactory Air Quality Continues

Delhi experiences consecutive days of 'satisfactory' air quality, with recent AQI readings showing improvement. Saturday marked the cleanest day in recent years, reaching AQI 85. Weather conditions indicate a mix of moderate temperatures and forecasted strong winds, contributing to better air quality in the upcoming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi witnessed a second consecutive day of 'satisfactory' air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 99, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Significantly, Saturday marked an unusually clean air day, recording an AQI of 85, the best between January and March in three years.

While the temperatures hovered higher than normal with the maximum reaching 31 degrees Celsius, strong winds are expected on Monday, potentially further aiding air quality improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

