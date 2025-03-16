Delhi Breathes Easier: Satisfactory Air Quality Continues

Delhi witnessed a second consecutive day of 'satisfactory' air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 99, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Significantly, Saturday marked an unusually clean air day, recording an AQI of 85, the best between January and March in three years.

While the temperatures hovered higher than normal with the maximum reaching 31 degrees Celsius, strong winds are expected on Monday, potentially further aiding air quality improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)