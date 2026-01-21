Driving Towards Clean Air: CAQM's Strategic Plan to Combat Delhi's Pollution Crisis

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) presented a detailed analysis to the Supreme Court, identifying vehicular pollution as the leading source of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. To address this, the CAQM outlined 15 comprehensive measures aimed at reducing the impact of vehicles on air quality.

Among the proposed initiatives are the phasing out of polluting vehicles based on their emission levels, expanding the public transport network, and introducing stricter PUC 2.0 monitoring. The CAQM also emphasized the need for enhancing electric vehicle infrastructure, including charging and battery-swapping sites, to accelerate the transition to cleaner alternatives.

Additional plans include developing multi-modal transport hubs, introducing CNG/LNG fuelling for heavy vehicles, deploying advanced traffic management systems, and implementing parking management strategies. These measures aim to ensure a significant reduction in vehicular emissions, ultimately improving the region's Air Quality Index.