Space Odyssey: SpaceX's Swift Crew Swap at the ISS

A SpaceX crew capsule successfully delivered replacements for NASA astronauts at the International Space Station. The new arrivals, representing the US, Japan, and Russia, will temporarily integrate before the old crew returns on a SpaceX capsule. Delays in their journey were due to issues with Boeing's Starliner capsule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:39 IST
A SpaceX crew capsule reached the International Space Station just over a day after its launch, effectively replacing NASA's astronauts who had been stranded due to a faulty Boeing Starliner capsule. This mission, marked by international collaboration, included crew members from the US, Japan, and Russia.

The new astronauts will familiarize themselves with the space station under the supervision of NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. A subsequent return journey is scheduled later this week, subject to weather conditions, concluding an unexpectedly long mission.

The Boeing Starliner capsule failed earlier, mandating an empty return, while Weather and hardware issues further delayed the crew's return. The team will undock from the space station early on Tuesday and is expected to splash down off the Florida coast that evening, maintaining a crew presence of 11 astronauts aboard the orbital lab.

