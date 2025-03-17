Left Menu

Relentless Search for Trapped Workers in Collapsed Tunnel

A still-ongoing operation aims to rescue seven trapped individuals from the collapsed SLBC tunnel, with rescue personnel increasing efforts and deploying advanced technologies. The body of one worker, Gurpreet Singh, has been recovered. The workers have been trapped since the tunnel's collapse on February 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:16 IST
Relentless Search for Trapped Workers in Collapsed Tunnel
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to rescue seven individuals trapped inside a partially collapsed SLBC tunnel have intensified on the 24th consecutive day.

Officials aim to accelerate the rescue of potential survivors identified at the 'D1 and D2' points by increasing rescue personnel and utilizing advanced technology.

The operation involves personnel from South Central Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and others. Meanwhile, the body of Gurpreet Singh, a TBM operator, was recovered on March 9, while seven others remain trapped since February 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

