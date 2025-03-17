Relentless Search for Trapped Workers in Collapsed Tunnel

Efforts to rescue seven individuals trapped inside a partially collapsed SLBC tunnel have intensified on the 24th consecutive day.

Officials aim to accelerate the rescue of potential survivors identified at the 'D1 and D2' points by increasing rescue personnel and utilizing advanced technology.

The operation involves personnel from South Central Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and others. Meanwhile, the body of Gurpreet Singh, a TBM operator, was recovered on March 9, while seven others remain trapped since February 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)