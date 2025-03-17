Global Refugee Crisis Worsens Amid Aid Cuts

The Danish Refugee Council has revealed a concerning forecast, predicting that an additional 6.7 million people will be uprooted from their homes worldwide by the end of next year. This troubling projection comes as aid reductions from major donors, including the United States, come into effect.

The United Nations refugee agency previously reported over 117 million individuals had been forcibly displaced, expressing worries that the figure could climb even higher. "These are not cold statistics," emphasized Charlotte Slente, the Danish Refugee Council's secretary general, highlighting the plight of families seeking basic necessities like water, food, and shelter.

Twenty-seven countries are central to this displacement crisis, with Sudan and Myanmar experiencing significant upheavals. The cuts in foreign aid, driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's spending overhaul, have already shuttered critical protection programs. These reductions leave millions vulnerable, underscoring a stark betrayal of those in dire need.

(With inputs from agencies.)