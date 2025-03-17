Global Refugee Crisis Worsens Amid Aid Cuts
The Danish Refugee Council reports that 6.7 million more individuals will be displaced by next year, exacerbated by global aid cuts from major donors like the U.S. The UN highlights over 117 million displacements globally, with Sudan and Myanmar notably affected, while crucial support programs face funding shortages.
The Danish Refugee Council has revealed a concerning forecast, predicting that an additional 6.7 million people will be uprooted from their homes worldwide by the end of next year. This troubling projection comes as aid reductions from major donors, including the United States, come into effect.
The United Nations refugee agency previously reported over 117 million individuals had been forcibly displaced, expressing worries that the figure could climb even higher. "These are not cold statistics," emphasized Charlotte Slente, the Danish Refugee Council's secretary general, highlighting the plight of families seeking basic necessities like water, food, and shelter.
Twenty-seven countries are central to this displacement crisis, with Sudan and Myanmar experiencing significant upheavals. The cuts in foreign aid, driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's spending overhaul, have already shuttered critical protection programs. These reductions leave millions vulnerable, underscoring a stark betrayal of those in dire need.
(With inputs from agencies.)
