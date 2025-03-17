Left Menu

Global Refugee Crisis Worsens Amid Aid Cuts

The Danish Refugee Council reports that 6.7 million more individuals will be displaced by next year, exacerbated by global aid cuts from major donors like the U.S. The UN highlights over 117 million displacements globally, with Sudan and Myanmar notably affected, while crucial support programs face funding shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:09 IST
Global Refugee Crisis Worsens Amid Aid Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Danish Refugee Council has revealed a concerning forecast, predicting that an additional 6.7 million people will be uprooted from their homes worldwide by the end of next year. This troubling projection comes as aid reductions from major donors, including the United States, come into effect.

The United Nations refugee agency previously reported over 117 million individuals had been forcibly displaced, expressing worries that the figure could climb even higher. "These are not cold statistics," emphasized Charlotte Slente, the Danish Refugee Council's secretary general, highlighting the plight of families seeking basic necessities like water, food, and shelter.

Twenty-seven countries are central to this displacement crisis, with Sudan and Myanmar experiencing significant upheavals. The cuts in foreign aid, driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's spending overhaul, have already shuttered critical protection programs. These reductions leave millions vulnerable, underscoring a stark betrayal of those in dire need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025