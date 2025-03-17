Maharashtra's Bold Initiative: Tackling River Pollution with Task Force
Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde announced the formation of a task force dedicated to combating river pollution. The initiative involves collaboration across various state departments to implement effective pollution control measures. With 29 municipal corporations releasing untreated sewage, the task force aims to enhance sewage treatment efforts.
Maharashtra's government is set to launch a task force designed to address the pressing issue of river pollution in the state. The announcement was made by the state's Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Pankaja Munde, in the legislative council.
The task force will be a joint effort between the environment department and the urban and rural development sectors. It aims to implement better pollution control measures across the state, focusing on combating untreated sewage release, a significant contributor to river contamination.
In a bid to reduce pollution, Munde highlighted the need for increased capacity at existing sewage treatment facilities and the construction of new ones. Currently, Maharashtra operates 155 sewage treatment plants, with more developments in progress.
