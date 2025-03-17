Bihar Adds Millions to PMAY-G Beneficiary List Using Awas Plus App

Around 38.98 lakh people in Bihar have been added to the Awas Plus App as potential beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana-Rural (PMAY-G), an official told the assembly on Monday. This initiative is part of a broader effort to provide affordable, quality housing to the rural poor.

The announcement was made during discussions on the Rural Development Department's budget, which stood at Rs 16,093 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. Despite a walkout by opposition members, the budget passed through a voice vote. The ongoing survey initiated on January 10 will run until March 31 to ensure the fairness and transparency of the list.

The Awas Plus App aims to simplify the beneficiary selection process and promote transparency. Since its launch in 2015 by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, PMAY-G has focused on providing pucca houses equipped with basic facilities. Alongside, JEEViKA's self-help groups empower rural women, attracting attention from international delegates interested in replicating the success.

(With inputs from agencies.)