Astronauts 'Butch and Suni' Prepare for Earth Return Amidst Ricardo Board Turmoil
Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to return to Earth after nine months on the International Space Station. The mission concludes as a new crew arrives via SpaceX. Separately, Science Group pressures Ricardo for board changes, holding a significant stake in the firm.
Two NASA astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, are gearing up for their journey back home, after spending nine months on the International Space Station. This mission marks their long-awaited return following the arrival of a replacement crew over the weekend.
In a separate development, the Science Group has renewed its efforts for a board shakeup at Ricardo, a renowned British consulting firm. Despite owning a significant 15% stake, their proposal to replace the chair and two directors was rejected, leading to palpable disappointment within the group.
Early Sunday, a SpaceX capsule safely delivered a new team of astronauts to the ISS, effectively executing NASA's crew-swap mission. The successful docking marks a pivotal moment, enabling Wilmore and Williams to conclude their extended stay aboard the space station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
