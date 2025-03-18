Left Menu

Astronauts 'Butch and Suni' Prepare for Earth Return Amidst Ricardo Board Turmoil

Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to return to Earth after nine months on the International Space Station. The mission concludes as a new crew arrives via SpaceX. Separately, Science Group pressures Ricardo for board changes, holding a significant stake in the firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 02:27 IST
Astronauts 'Butch and Suni' Prepare for Earth Return Amidst Ricardo Board Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two NASA astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, are gearing up for their journey back home, after spending nine months on the International Space Station. This mission marks their long-awaited return following the arrival of a replacement crew over the weekend.

In a separate development, the Science Group has renewed its efforts for a board shakeup at Ricardo, a renowned British consulting firm. Despite owning a significant 15% stake, their proposal to replace the chair and two directors was rejected, leading to palpable disappointment within the group.

Early Sunday, a SpaceX capsule safely delivered a new team of astronauts to the ISS, effectively executing NASA's crew-swap mission. The successful docking marks a pivotal moment, enabling Wilmore and Williams to conclude their extended stay aboard the space station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025