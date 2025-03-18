Left Menu

Shaking the Ground: Northern Sumatra's 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake trembled Northern Sumatra, Indonesia on Tuesday, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 86 kilometers. Authorities are assessing the damage and impact on the region, which is known for its seismic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 04:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Northern Sumatra, Indonesia on Tuesday, as confirmed by the German Research Center for Geosciences. Residents felt the tremor which was located at a depth of 86 kilometers, sparking concerns about potential damage.

The quake's epicenter was significantly deep, contributing to the dispersion of its impact across a wider area. Such geological activity is not uncommon for the region, which frequently experiences seismic events.

Local authorities and emergency teams are currently assessing the situation, ensuring safety protocols are in place. As of now, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

