Minor Quake Jolts Western Nepal, No Damage Reported

A seismic event has once again struck western Nepal, as a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Tuesday morning. The epicenter was pinpointed at Batulasain in the Achham district, about 450 kilometers west of the capital, Kathmandu.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre confirmed the event, but fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant, yet authorities reassure that the situation is under control.

This latest tremor follows a 4.1 magnitude quake in the Baglung district earlier in the year, underscoring the region's susceptibility to seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)