Minor Quake Jolts Western Nepal, No Damage Reported

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal's Achham district, with its epicenter near Batulasain. Despite the initial shock, there are no reports of damage or casualties. This recent tremor follows a 4.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred in March in the Baglung district of western Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:35 IST
Representataive Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A seismic event has once again struck western Nepal, as a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Tuesday morning. The epicenter was pinpointed at Batulasain in the Achham district, about 450 kilometers west of the capital, Kathmandu.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre confirmed the event, but fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant, yet authorities reassure that the situation is under control.

This latest tremor follows a 4.1 magnitude quake in the Baglung district earlier in the year, underscoring the region's susceptibility to seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

