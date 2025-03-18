Left Menu

Waste Crisis Erupts in Thane: Political Blame Game Ensues

Thane city's waste dumping operations are halted due to site fires, leading to a trash accumulation crisis. Political blame is exchanged between Congress and the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, as the administration struggles to provide sustainable solutions for the city's waste management system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:44 IST
Waste Crisis Erupts in Thane: Political Blame Game Ensues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Thane city is grappling with a severe waste management crisis following the suspension of waste dumping operations due to fires at key sites. The halt has left garbage trucks stranded and trash piling up around the city, causing widespread inconvenience to residents and businesses.

The situation has sparked a political blame game, with the Congress party holding the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP administration responsible for the crisis. Vikrant Chavan, Congress's district unit president, criticized the administration for its lack of political will, alleged financial misappropriation, and poor waste management planning.

The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, in power for over 25 years, is under fire for its inability to establish a comprehensive waste management system, as highlighted by both Congress and BJP city president Sanjay Waghule. The latter branded the failure as shameful, as residents' health risks mount amid recurring site fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025