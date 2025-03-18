Waste Crisis Erupts in Thane: Political Blame Game Ensues

Maharashtra's Thane city is grappling with a severe waste management crisis following the suspension of waste dumping operations due to fires at key sites. The halt has left garbage trucks stranded and trash piling up around the city, causing widespread inconvenience to residents and businesses.

The situation has sparked a political blame game, with the Congress party holding the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP administration responsible for the crisis. Vikrant Chavan, Congress's district unit president, criticized the administration for its lack of political will, alleged financial misappropriation, and poor waste management planning.

The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, in power for over 25 years, is under fire for its inability to establish a comprehensive waste management system, as highlighted by both Congress and BJP city president Sanjay Waghule. The latter branded the failure as shameful, as residents' health risks mount amid recurring site fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)