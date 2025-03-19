India's Urban Heat Challenge: Short-Term Fixes, Long-Term Necessities

India's major cities are engaging mainly in short-term actions to mitigate the effects of heat waves, with long-term strategies largely overlooked, according to a new study by the Sustainable Futures Collaborative. The report, published Wednesday, warns that this approach could lead to a rise in heat-related deaths.

Covering nine key urban centers including Delhi and Mumbai, the study points out a reliance on immediate measures like improving water access and healthcare response rather than implementing enduring solutions. The failure to address root causes is attributed to inadequate coordination and resources, says the report.

The study recommends that cities employ enhanced heat action plans and suggests significant reforms such as appointing empowered Chief Heat Officers. Without these changes, India faces an increased risk of suffering severe economic and human losses from escalating heat waves.

(With inputs from agencies.)