India's Urban Heat Challenge: Short-Term Fixes, Long-Term Necessities

A study reveals that major Indian cities are prioritizing immediate actions over long-term strategies to combat the rising threat of heat waves. The report calls for urgent implementation of sustainable measures to prevent increased mortality and economic damage due to extreme temperatures.

Updated: 19-03-2025 09:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's major cities are engaging mainly in short-term actions to mitigate the effects of heat waves, with long-term strategies largely overlooked, according to a new study by the Sustainable Futures Collaborative. The report, published Wednesday, warns that this approach could lead to a rise in heat-related deaths.

Covering nine key urban centers including Delhi and Mumbai, the study points out a reliance on immediate measures like improving water access and healthcare response rather than implementing enduring solutions. The failure to address root causes is attributed to inadequate coordination and resources, says the report.

The study recommends that cities employ enhanced heat action plans and suggests significant reforms such as appointing empowered Chief Heat Officers. Without these changes, India faces an increased risk of suffering severe economic and human losses from escalating heat waves.

