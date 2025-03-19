Scorching Heat Waves Forecast Across Andhra Pradesh: An Urgent Alert
Heat waves are predicted to hit 58 mandals in Andhra Pradesh, affecting districts like Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. Temperatures have peaked at 42.7°C in Nandyala, with other regions also facing severe heat. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority issues a warning for potential impacts.
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a warning about an impending heat wave expected to impact 58 mandals across the state on Wednesday.
The districts most affected include Srikakulam with 13 mandals, Vizianagaram with 18, and Parvathipuram Manyam with 14, according to the APSDMA's release by Managing Director R Kurmanadh.
Additionally, mandals in Alluri Sitaramaraju, Kakinada, East Godavari, and Eluru are also anticipated to feel the effects. Notably, Pedda Devalapuram in Nandyala district recorded a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius, the state's highest on Tuesday.
