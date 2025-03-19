Kerala's Bold Initiatives: Transit Homes and Underground Railways

The Kerala government announced plans to establish a transit-home in the coastal district of Alappuzha specifically for foreign women and children. This move aims to provide accommodation for foreign nationals who are staying illegally, those with expired visas, and individuals requiring parole protection.

A significant project was also greenlit by the Cabinet, focusing on the development of an underground railway line. This line will connect Vizhinjam Port to Balaramapuram Railway Station, with the estimated project cost totaling Rs 1482.92 crore. The aim is for the railway to be operational by December 2028.

In a humanitarian gesture, the Cabinet approved financial relief for parents of children who drowned in the Peechi reservoir, issuing Rs two lakh to each affected family. Additionally, the government will celebrate its fourth anniversary with programs led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan across all districts from April 21 to May 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)