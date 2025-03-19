Left Menu

Kerala's Bold Initiatives: Transit Homes and Underground Railways

The Kerala government plans to establish a transit-home for foreign women and children in Alappuzha. The Cabinet approved a Detailed Project Report for a new underground railway connecting Vizhinjam Port and Balaramapuram. Financial aid was allotted to parents of children who drowned in Peechi reservoir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:15 IST
Kerala's Bold Initiatives: Transit Homes and Underground Railways
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government announced plans to establish a transit-home in the coastal district of Alappuzha specifically for foreign women and children. This move aims to provide accommodation for foreign nationals who are staying illegally, those with expired visas, and individuals requiring parole protection.

A significant project was also greenlit by the Cabinet, focusing on the development of an underground railway line. This line will connect Vizhinjam Port to Balaramapuram Railway Station, with the estimated project cost totaling Rs 1482.92 crore. The aim is for the railway to be operational by December 2028.

In a humanitarian gesture, the Cabinet approved financial relief for parents of children who drowned in the Peechi reservoir, issuing Rs two lakh to each affected family. Additionally, the government will celebrate its fourth anniversary with programs led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan across all districts from April 21 to May 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025