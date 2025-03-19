Delhi Government Eyes Artificial Rain to Combat Pollution

The Delhi government is gearing up to implement artificial rain trials, pending the results of water sample tests. This initiative forms part of a broader campaign to tackle pollution across Delhi-NCR, with other projects targeting pollution hotspots to ensure significant impact.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, in an interview with PTI, explained the government's commitment to reducing pollution levels. This includes studying the potential effects of artificial rain chemicals on human health, with reports pending to determine safety and efficacy.

If testing proves successful and safe, artificial rain will be trialed in outer Delhi. Sirsa also described the smog tower project as a failure and indicated a new multi-area approach from the BJP government to address pollution more effectively across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)