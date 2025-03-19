Left Menu

Delhi Government Eyes Artificial Rain to Combat Pollution

The Delhi government plans to test artificial rain, hinging on upcoming water sample results. Complementing anti-pollution initiatives, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasizes thorough testing to ensure safety. Acknowledging setbacks like the smog tower, new multi-area strategies are aimed at impactful pollution reduction in Delhi-NCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:43 IST
Delhi Government Eyes Artificial Rain to Combat Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is gearing up to implement artificial rain trials, pending the results of water sample tests. This initiative forms part of a broader campaign to tackle pollution across Delhi-NCR, with other projects targeting pollution hotspots to ensure significant impact.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, in an interview with PTI, explained the government's commitment to reducing pollution levels. This includes studying the potential effects of artificial rain chemicals on human health, with reports pending to determine safety and efficacy.

If testing proves successful and safe, artificial rain will be trialed in outer Delhi. Sirsa also described the smog tower project as a failure and indicated a new multi-area approach from the BJP government to address pollution more effectively across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025