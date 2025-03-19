Groundwater Revival: Haryana's Strategic Efforts

Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Shruti Choudhry announced ongoing governmental efforts to enhance groundwater quality and quantity. The state utilizes 2,200 inspection points and collaborates with the Central Ground Water Board for effective monitoring.

Addressing groundwater salinity and waterlogging remains a priority. The introduction of vertical drainage technology in 2018-19 marks a significant step. With 26,110 acres reclaimed from waterlogging and plans to expand this to 2 lakh acres with World Bank assistance, Haryana intensifies its commitment.

In the Assembly, the critical state of groundwater, essential for drinking, agriculture, and industrial use, was highlighted. To improve groundwater, policies include financial incentives for alternative crops and innovations like micro irrigation systems, all under the state's comprehensive 'Water Secure Haryana' strategy.

