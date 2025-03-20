Cosmic Revelations: Dark Energy's Evolving Mystery

New research from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument has unveiled surprising evidence suggesting that dark energy, the elusive force causing the universe's accelerating expansion, is weakening over time.

The study, involving three years of data from nearly 15 million galaxies, challenges longstanding beliefs about cosmic forces, proposing that the understanding of the universe's expansion may need revision. This discovery was shared at the American Physical Society's Global Physics Summit.

Astrophysicists assert the findings might rewrite the future of cosmology and necessitate reevaluation of the universe's expansion mechanisms, potentially impacting generations of established scientific thought.

