U.S. Dollar Surges Amid Trade and Tariff Tensions

On Friday, the U.S. dollar gained strength against major currencies, marking its best single-day performance in three weeks. The boost came as the Federal Reserve showed no urgency in cutting interest rates, signaling a steady economic outlook despite global uncertainties.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars continued to struggle following significant declines a day earlier, as concerns over President Donald Trump's aggressive trade tariffs weighed on market sentiment. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, held steady at 103.81 after a notable rise on Thursday.

Trade tensions and expected tariffs scheduled for April 2 have the potential to shift market dynamics. As anticipation builds, investors such as Chris Weston from Pepperstone express caution, with market players likely adjusting positions amid the evolving tariff landscape.

