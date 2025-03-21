Govt Eyes Transformative Geothermal Future with Māori Partners, Invests in Supercritical Exploration

The New Zealand Government is laying the groundwork for a bold and far-reaching geothermal strategy that aims to unlock the full potential of the country's geothermal resources—not only for energy generation, but also for broader economic, scientific, and cultural development. At the heart of these discussions is a strong commitment to working in partnership with mana whenua, as evidenced by a significant hui held in Rotorua today.

Resources and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones met with iwi and hapū from across the Taupō Volcanic Zone to discuss the future of geothermal development, including the promising frontier of supercritical geothermal technology. The initiative marks a key step in what the Coalition Government sees as a long-term national strategy to utilise geothermal resources in a more innovative, sustainable, and inclusive way.

“Geothermal has always been a part of New Zealand’s DNA—historically and culturally,” Mr Jones said. “Now we have a real opportunity to rethink and expand its role in our energy future, our economy, and our regions. We are only just beginning to understand how transformative this could be.”

Supercritical Geothermal: A Game-Changer

At the centre of the Government’s vision is the development of supercritical geothermal energy, an advanced form of geothermal extraction that targets ultra-deep reservoirs of superheated fluid found at depths of up to 6 kilometres, where temperatures exceed 400°C. This is significantly deeper and hotter than conventional geothermal wells, which typically reach 3.5km and tap into fluids at temperatures of 250-300°C.

According to Mr Jones, tapping into supercritical geothermal systems could produce up to three times the energy of current geothermal power stations, placing New Zealand at the forefront of a global energy innovation race.

“In a world increasingly challenged by climate change and energy insecurity, geothermal offers an incredibly stable, renewable, and weather-independent power source,” he said. “Unlike solar, wind, or hydro, geothermal isn’t at the mercy of weather patterns. This makes it crucial to any long-term plan for energy security.”

$60 Million Ring-Fenced for Exploration

To support this pioneering endeavour, the Government has earmarked $60 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund. Of this, $5 million is being released immediately to support the detailed planning and cost assessments for the first of three proposed deep exploratory wells.

The initiative is being spearheaded by GNS Science, in collaboration with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). GNS has already undertaken early-stage research to identify potential drilling sites within the Taupō Volcanic Zone, a region renowned for its geothermal activity and cultural significance to Māori.

Representatives from GNS Science presented their findings at today’s hui, outlining the technical and geological factors under consideration and reinforcing the scientific potential of this project.

A Collaborative Approach with Māori at the Centre

Māori have a long and deep connection to geothermal resources, having historically used them for heating, cooking, bathing, and healing. In more recent decades, iwi have become key players in geothermal commercial enterprises—ranging from power generation to tourism and horticulture.

Minister Jones emphasised the critical role of Māori in shaping the future of geothermal in New Zealand.

“This conversation cannot and will not happen without Māori at the centre,” he said. “Their historical knowledge, cultural connection, and growing commercial expertise make them essential partners in the development of a new geothermal strategy.”

He added that the Government is committed to developing a holistic, inclusive strategy that not only supports energy development but also considers wider applications such as regional economic growth, mineral extraction, scientific research, and eco-tourism.

Looking Ahead: A National Geothermal Strategy

Mr Jones confirmed that today's hui is the first of many engagements planned with mana whenua, scientific experts, regional leaders, and industry stakeholders. The ultimate goal is to launch a comprehensive geothermal strategy by the end of the year.

“This strategy must reflect both the unique geological gifts we have beneath our feet and the diverse aspirations of the communities that live above them,” he said. “New Zealand has a proud legacy of innovation in geothermal energy. It’s time to build on that legacy with fresh ambition and true partnership.”

With global attention increasingly turning to sustainable and scalable clean energy sources, New Zealand’s geothermal sector—backed by supercritical technology and guided by Māori knowledge—may soon be ready to lead the charge.