Mumbai's Hoarding Havoc: Legal and Safety Concerns Rise

Maharashtra's industries minister acknowledged the illegal erection of a hoarding without municipal permission. Following a tragic collapse that killed 17, the government plans to audit urban hoardings. Calls for stricter penalties and unified permit systems have grown, amid concern over thousands of illicit structures throughout Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant has admitted to unauthorized hoardings at a toll plaza, brought to light by BJP legislators in the state assembly. The government plans a comprehensive audit of all city hoardings, with findings to be presented in the next legislative session.

The move comes after a tragic incident on May 13, 2024, in Ghatkopar, where a hoarding collapse resulted in 17 deaths and numerous injuries. Allegations have surfaced against contractors, with one facing fines and registered FIR for repeated violations.

In the wake of these events, calls for a single authority for hoarding permits and stricter penalties for violations have intensified. The Bombay High Court described the proliferation of illegal hoardings as rampant, mandating political parties to address legal breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

