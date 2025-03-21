Andean Glaciers Are Melting: A Looming Water Crisis

At UNESCO's inaugural World Day for Glaciers in Paris, scientists from the University of Sheffield have issued a grave warning to policymakers, highlighting the critical condition of the Andean glaciers. These glaciers, vital to water supply across Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia, are rapidly declining.

A newly released policy brief, 'The Future of the Andean Water Towers,' paints a concerning picture of glacial retreat impacting water and food security for 90 million South Americans. Notably, Andean glaciers are thinning at a rate 35% faster than the global average.

The situation necessitates urgent global action to mitigate carbon emissions, as ongoing climatic changes forecast a grim future with potential near-total glacier loss in tropical Andes by 2100. Countries must invest in water infrastructure to combat shortages, despite challenges in securing funds in economically vulnerable regions.

