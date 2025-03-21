Left Menu

Andean Glaciers Are Melting: A Looming Water Crisis

Scientists warn that shrinking Andean glaciers threaten the water supply for millions across South America. Rapid glacial loss due to climate change could lead to severe water and food insecurity by 2100. Calls for global cooperation aim to curb carbon emissions and prevent catastrophic consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:52 IST
At UNESCO's inaugural World Day for Glaciers in Paris, scientists from the University of Sheffield have issued a grave warning to policymakers, highlighting the critical condition of the Andean glaciers. These glaciers, vital to water supply across Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia, are rapidly declining.

A newly released policy brief, 'The Future of the Andean Water Towers,' paints a concerning picture of glacial retreat impacting water and food security for 90 million South Americans. Notably, Andean glaciers are thinning at a rate 35% faster than the global average.

The situation necessitates urgent global action to mitigate carbon emissions, as ongoing climatic changes forecast a grim future with potential near-total glacier loss in tropical Andes by 2100. Countries must invest in water infrastructure to combat shortages, despite challenges in securing funds in economically vulnerable regions.

