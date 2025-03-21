Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Southern Panama

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit the southern region of Panama on Friday at a depth of 10 km, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The seismic event highlights the region's vulnerability to natural disasters and prompts further safety and preparedness discussions.

Updated: 21-03-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:39 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck the southern area of Panama on Friday.

According to data from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

The incident underscores the persistent risk of seismic activity in the region and raises questions about disaster preparedness measures in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

