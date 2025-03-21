Telangana on Alert: Storms Expected as IMD Issues Warnings

In a recent development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued both orange and yellow alerts for several districts across Telangana, warning residents of anticipated severe weather events.

From thunderstorms to gusty winds, the alerts suggest extreme caution as lightning and hailstorms are predicted to continue until March 24. The IMD's notification forecasts light to moderate rain or isolated thundershowers beginning Friday evening through Saturday morning.

In light of these forecasts, Telangana's Chief Minister, K Revanth Reddy, has directed officials to remain on high alert to prevent any potential threats to life or property. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) emphasized the importance of vigilance during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)