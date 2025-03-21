Left Menu

Telangana on Alert: Storms Expected as IMD Issues Warnings

The India Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow alerts in Telangana, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms until March 24. In response, Chief Minister K Revanth Reddy instructed officials to take precautions. Storms with winds up to 50 kmph are expected across various districts, urging preparedness and vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:29 IST
Telangana on Alert: Storms Expected as IMD Issues Warnings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued both orange and yellow alerts for several districts across Telangana, warning residents of anticipated severe weather events.

From thunderstorms to gusty winds, the alerts suggest extreme caution as lightning and hailstorms are predicted to continue until March 24. The IMD's notification forecasts light to moderate rain or isolated thundershowers beginning Friday evening through Saturday morning.

In light of these forecasts, Telangana's Chief Minister, K Revanth Reddy, has directed officials to remain on high alert to prevent any potential threats to life or property. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) emphasized the importance of vigilance during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025