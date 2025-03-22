Left Menu

Similipal National Park Shuts Down Amid Storm Forecast

Similipal National Park in Odisha will be closed for two days due to severe weather conditions. Officials have forecasted heavy rains and thunderstorms, prompting a temporary shutdown. The situation will be monitored, and tourists are advised to check for updates before planning their visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:08 IST
Similipal National Park Shuts Down Amid Storm Forecast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Similipal National Park, a popular tourist destination in Odisha, will remain closed for two days starting Saturday due to adverse weather conditions. The park authorities cited heavy rain and an impending thunderstorm as reasons for the temporary shutdown.

Regional Chief Conservator Prakash Chand Gogineni stated that the situation would be reassessed after the weather improves, potentially allowing tourists to return. STR officials are advising tourists to remain updated through official channels before planning their trips.

The safety of visitors remains a top priority as the park officials navigate these inclement weather conditions in Mayurbhanj district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025