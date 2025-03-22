Similipal National Park Shuts Down Amid Storm Forecast
Similipal National Park in Odisha will be closed for two days due to severe weather conditions. Officials have forecasted heavy rains and thunderstorms, prompting a temporary shutdown. The situation will be monitored, and tourists are advised to check for updates before planning their visit.
- Country:
- India
Similipal National Park, a popular tourist destination in Odisha, will remain closed for two days starting Saturday due to adverse weather conditions. The park authorities cited heavy rain and an impending thunderstorm as reasons for the temporary shutdown.
Regional Chief Conservator Prakash Chand Gogineni stated that the situation would be reassessed after the weather improves, potentially allowing tourists to return. STR officials are advising tourists to remain updated through official channels before planning their trips.
The safety of visitors remains a top priority as the park officials navigate these inclement weather conditions in Mayurbhanj district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge stops immediate shutdown of small US agency for African development
Trump Champions New Funding Bill Amid Government Shutdown Threats
House Republicans Propose Stopgap Funding to Avert Shutdown
Tensions Escalate in Manipur: Kuki Council's Indefinite Shutdown
Republicans Unveil Stopgap Fund Proposal Ahead of Potential Shutdown