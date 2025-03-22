Similipal National Park Shuts Down Amid Storm Forecast

Similipal National Park, a popular tourist destination in Odisha, will remain closed for two days starting Saturday due to adverse weather conditions. The park authorities cited heavy rain and an impending thunderstorm as reasons for the temporary shutdown.

Regional Chief Conservator Prakash Chand Gogineni stated that the situation would be reassessed after the weather improves, potentially allowing tourists to return. STR officials are advising tourists to remain updated through official channels before planning their trips.

The safety of visitors remains a top priority as the park officials navigate these inclement weather conditions in Mayurbhanj district.

